St. Modwen Properties’ (SMP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on St. Modwen Properties from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

SMP opened at GBX 440.50 ($5.76) on Tuesday. St. Modwen Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358 ($4.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 451 ($5.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $978.40 million and a P/E ratio of 16.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 405.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 414.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. St. Modwen Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

About St. Modwen Properties

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

