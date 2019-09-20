Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Stage Stores Inc (NYSE:SSI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 2,299,413 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,386% from the previous session’s volume of 154,729 shares.The stock last traded at $1.44 and had previously closed at $1.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $381.85 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stage Stores Inc will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Stage Stores by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,108,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 519,846 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Stage Stores by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,395,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stage Stores by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Axar Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stage Stores by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stage Stores Company Profile (NYSE:SSI)

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

