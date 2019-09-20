Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 92.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,766 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,697 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Stamps.com worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 405.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3,036.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STMP stock traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $71.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,547. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.02. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.54 and a 1 year high of $234.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.68. Stamps.com had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $138.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Capital raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stamps.com in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

