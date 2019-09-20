Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.86

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.86 and traded as low as $1.75. Steel Connect shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 1,437 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,010,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in shares of Steel Connect by 5.0% in the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 210,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect Company Profile (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

