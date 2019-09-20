Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) Position Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Stericycle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 441.2% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 81,533.3% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

SRCL stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.81. Stericycle Inc has a 12 month low of $34.36 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.27). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $845.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stericycle Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

