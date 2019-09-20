Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares of Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) Stock

Slack (NASDAQ:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $63,425.00.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $62,625.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $64,000.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $62,775.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $72,300.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $71,025.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $82,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $83,150.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $77,725.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $77,400.00.

On Friday, August 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $75,375.00.

Shares of WORK traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.53. 656,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,551,458. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21. Slack has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

WORK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

