SThree’s (STHR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SThree (LON:STHR) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, June 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SThree in a report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 393.75 ($5.15).

Shares of SThree stock opened at GBX 303 ($3.96) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.11 million and a PE ratio of 10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 272.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 287.56. SThree has a 52-week low of GBX 245 ($3.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 393.50 ($5.14).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 5.10 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. SThree’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.53%.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

