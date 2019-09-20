Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Buy Rating for Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.89. 344,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,346. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.38. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $22.76 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.88.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 76,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 13.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 42.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 51.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 471.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 154,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 127,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

