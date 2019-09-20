Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

STOK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.75.

STOK opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.56. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.58). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $292,000. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

