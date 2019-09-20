Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,734,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 796% from the previous session’s volume of 193,696 shares.The stock last traded at $23.11 and had previously closed at $22.05.

STOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.54.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.58). Research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,668,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,177,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,539,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $729,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

