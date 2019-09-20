STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

SSKN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSKN opened at $2.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 627,003 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 33.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,972 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,100,116 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 69,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 35.2% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 13,716 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 42.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

