Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Sunrise Resources Plc (LON:SRES) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.14. Sunrise Resources shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 10,371,534 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.10.

Sunrise Resources Company Profile (LON:SRES)

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Australia, the United States, and Ireland. The company explores for diamond, barite, gold, diatomite, copper, silver, and other base metal and industrial mineral deposits. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project that is located in Nevada, the United States.

