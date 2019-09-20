Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Buys 117,637 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 117,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $2,056,294.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 381,859 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $6,545,063.26.

On Friday, September 13th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 348 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $5,481.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 122,516 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $1,895,322.52.

On Monday, September 9th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 435,254 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.09 per share, with a total value of $6,567,982.86.

On Thursday, September 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 245,175 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $3,800,212.50.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 627,439 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $9,430,408.17.

On Friday, August 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 312,954 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $4,688,050.92.

On Monday, August 19th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 236,781 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $3,719,829.51.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 640,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.78 per share, with a total value of $10,099,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 728,798 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.52 per share, with a total value of $11,310,944.96.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $17.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.83. Sunrun Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.78 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 222.9% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,977 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

