Swipe (SXP) Reaches Market Cap of $39.43 Million

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Swipe token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00006441 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and P2PB2B. In the last week, Swipe has traded up 69.6% against the dollar. Swipe has a market cap of $39.43 million and $1.84 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00210189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.01216844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00093429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00017613 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020644 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,135,911 tokens. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

