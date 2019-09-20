T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by HPS Investment Partners LLC

HPS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 58.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,897 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us accounts for about 11.7% of HPS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HPS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $7,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 272.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 189.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, HSBC set a $85.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.55.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $80.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. T-Mobile Us Inc has a one year low of $59.96 and a one year high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

