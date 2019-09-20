Tarush Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (TAS)

Tarush (CURRENCY:TAS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Tarush has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $1.12 million worth of Tarush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tarush has traded down 19.1% against the dollar. One Tarush token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hubi and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00210687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.01210173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00094008 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018181 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020938 BTC.

About Tarush

Tarush’s launch date was March 29th, 2019. Tarush’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tarush is medium.com/TarushTech. The Reddit community for Tarush is /r/TarushTech and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tarush’s official Twitter account is @TarushTech. The official website for Tarush is tarush.tech.

Buying and Selling Tarush

Tarush can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hubi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tarush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tarush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tarush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

