Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) Trading Down 4.5%

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHF) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $48.82 and last traded at $48.82, approximately 300 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.11.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TLGHF. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31.

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers basic video services, including basic cable television services; enhanced video services, including premium sports and film channels, a range of extended thematic channels, and a selection of films and broadcast contents; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

