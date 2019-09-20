TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.78

TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.78 and traded as low as $28.30. TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

About TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI)

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

