Telos (OTCMKTS:TLSRP) Trading Down 0.6%

Telos Corp (OTCMKTS:TLSRP)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.48 and last traded at $24.49, 2,600 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 164% from the average session volume of 985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.97.

Telos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSRP)

There is no company description available for Telos Corp.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.