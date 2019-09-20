TenX Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 20th. TenX has a market capitalization of $19.40 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001617 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX, Huobi and BitBay. Over the last week, TenX has traded up 60.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TenX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00208386 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.70 or 0.01206665 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00093161 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017548 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020809 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX launched on June 6th, 2016. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,907,012 tokens. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX.

Buying and Selling TenX

TenX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, Liqui, OKEx, Bit-Z, Vebitcoin, Kucoin, BigONE, Huobi, Gate.io, Coinrail, IDEX, Upbit, Neraex, LATOKEN, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Bittrex, Bithumb and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TenX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.