TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TFSL. TheStreet raised TFS Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Shares of TFSL stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. TFS Financial has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.80 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 337.50%.

In other TFS Financial news, Chairman Marc A. Stefanski sold 13,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $237,996.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,651,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,116,000 after buying an additional 145,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,661,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,087,000 after buying an additional 101,885 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,460,000 after buying an additional 19,406 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 315,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, checking, certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts. It also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.