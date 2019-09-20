The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Trading 0.5% Higher

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc (LON:BIOG) shares traded up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 754 ($9.85) and last traded at GBX 754 ($9.85), 88,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 64,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 750 ($9.80).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 773.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 643.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $353.35 million and a P/E ratio of 19.43.

The Biotech Growth Trust Company Profile (LON:BIOG)

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to seek capital appreciation through investment in the biotechnology industry across the world. It invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies. The Company will not invest more than 15%, in aggregate, of the value of its gross assets in other closed ended investment companies (including investment trusts) listed on the London Stock Exchange.

