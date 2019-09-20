TheStreet Upgrades Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AXE. ValuEngine raised Anixter International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anixter International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of Anixter International stock opened at $65.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.09. Anixter International has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $73.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.52. Anixter International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Anixter International will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Anixter International news, Director F Philip Handy sold 2,000 shares of Anixter International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $130,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Galvin sold 6,676 shares of Anixter International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $463,982.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,685 shares of company stock worth $6,155,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Anixter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anixter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anixter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

