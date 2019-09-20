Tierion (TNT) Trading Up 59.9% Over Last Week

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Tierion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000420 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Liqui, Binance and Huobi. Tierion has a total market cap of $18.33 million and $2.65 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded 59.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00209677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.88 or 0.01206075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00093058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017994 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020739 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

Tierion’s launch date was July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Liqui, HitBTC, Huobi and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

