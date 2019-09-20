TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Cut to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners set a $62.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus reiterated a buy rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $65.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.28.

TJX stock opened at $56.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.95 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52. TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $41.49 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TJX Companies will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1,753.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,448,008 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,971,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100,049 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,848,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,931 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3,058.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,980,201 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $104,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,691,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $512,503,000 after buying an additional 1,701,891 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

