Toronto Dominion Bank Has $92,000 Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,616 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,081,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,973,000 after buying an additional 85,903 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,190,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,065,000 after acquiring an additional 530,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,686,000 after purchasing an additional 528,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Synovus Financial by 427.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,474,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Synovus Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,229,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Mark G. Holladay sold 5,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $178,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 60,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,523.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.33. 435,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.57. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.93 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 32.97%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Synovus Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.32.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

