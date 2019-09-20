Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 194 Shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.33. 4,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $59.34 and a 1-year high of $91.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.27). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $364.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.92 per share, with a total value of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,912.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTFC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price target on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.