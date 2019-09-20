Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 2,248 Shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 132.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $445,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,792.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 2,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $212,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,230.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,152,202 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.33. 227,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,936. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.54, a P/E/G ratio of 56.86 and a beta of 1.17. Guidewire Software Inc has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $113.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.93.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $207.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $100.00 price objective on Guidewire Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.56.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.