Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $100.41

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (LON:TSG)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.41 and traded as high as $115.96. Trans-Siberian Gold shares last traded at $115.00, with a volume of 27,923 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $94.56 million and a PE ratio of 9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 101.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 69.51.

Get Trans-Siberian Gold alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Trans-Siberian Gold’s previous dividend of $0.01. Trans-Siberian Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

About Trans-Siberian Gold (LON:TSG)

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha property located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St Neots, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Trans-Siberian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trans-Siberian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.