Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCL.A. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Transcontinental from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of TSE:TCL.A opened at C$15.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.94, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Transcontinental has a fifty-two week low of C$13.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.02.

About Transcontinental

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

