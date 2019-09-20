Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Million

Analysts predict that Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) will post $1.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 million to $2.50 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $240,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 637.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $5.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 million to $10.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.83 million, with estimates ranging from $5.90 million to $14.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 2,696.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TBIO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup set a $17.00 target price on Translate Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on Translate Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of TBIO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,112. The company has a market capitalization of $560.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. Translate Bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 8,844,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,515,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,769,000 after purchasing an additional 549,817 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 680,330 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Translate Bio by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 21,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

