Triggers Market Capitalization Achieves $3.75 Million (TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Triggers has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Triggers has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Triggers token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00210084 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.01209883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00093072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00017808 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020768 BTC.

About Triggers

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe. The official message board for Triggers is blog.blocksafe.network. The official website for Triggers is www.blocksafefoundation.com.

Triggers Token Trading

Triggers can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triggers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Triggers using one of the exchanges listed above.

