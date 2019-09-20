Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT PLC (LON:SOHO) rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.24) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), approximately 2,597,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,487% from the average daily volume of 163,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.18).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $333.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.27 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Triple Point Social Housing REIT’s payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Company Profile (LON:SOHO)

Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company acquires and holds investment properties either directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs). It is focused on a portfolio of Social Housing assets in the United Kingdom with a particular focus on Supported Housing assets.

