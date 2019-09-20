Truegame Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $410,319.00 and $46,604.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded 20.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame token can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00210687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.01210173 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00094008 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00018181 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020938 BTC.

Truegame Profile

Truegame’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io.

Buying and Selling Truegame

Truegame can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

