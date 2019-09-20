TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Sets New 52-Week High at $268.00

TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.50) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.46), with a volume of 146163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260 ($3.40).

Several research analysts recently commented on TTG shares. HSBC increased their price objective on TT Electronics from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TT Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 295 ($3.85).

The firm has a market capitalization of $425.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 230.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 232.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) by GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that TT Electronics plc will post 1445.9999419 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. TT Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.93%.

In related news, insider Anne Thorburn bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 238 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £107,100 ($139,945.12).

About TT Electronics (LON:TTG)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Sensors and Specialist Components, Power and Connectivity, and Global Manufacturing Solutions.

