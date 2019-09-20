TTC Protocol Price Tops $0.0992 (TTC)

TTC Protocol (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. TTC Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.64 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of TTC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TTC Protocol has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. One TTC Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, Bibox, BitForex and DEx.top.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00738947 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00010650 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011472 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000574 BTC.

TTC Protocol Profile

TTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2014. TTC Protocol’s total supply is 776,209,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,028,194 tokens. The Reddit community for TTC Protocol is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ttceco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TTC Protocol is www.ttc.eco. TTC Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

Buying and Selling TTC Protocol

TTC Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, BitForex, Bibox and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

