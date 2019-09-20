TTC (TTC) Price Down 13.2% This Week

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. TTC has a market cap of $15.94 million and approximately $299,021.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TTC has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. One TTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Upbit, IDEX and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TTC alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00040128 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $550.24 or 0.05411329 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000291 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001083 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 807,021,269 coins and its circulating supply is 349,996,113 coins. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Bibox, Bittrex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.