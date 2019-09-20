U and I Group’s (UAI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of U and I Group (LON:UAI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of U and I Group in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

U and I Group stock opened at GBX 155 ($2.03) on Tuesday. U and I Group has a 1 year low of GBX 126.80 ($1.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 479.33 ($6.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 161.89. The company has a market cap of $194.42 million and a P/E ratio of 40.79.

About U and I Group

U and I Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, invests and trades in, and develops real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment, Development and Trading, and Operating. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential units, retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

