UBS Group Trims CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Target Price to $75.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CSX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CSX from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine cut CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital cut CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Cascend Securities cut CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CSX presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.87.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $70.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.72. CSX has a one year low of $58.47 and a one year high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

