UEX (TSE:UEX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as low as $0.15. UEX shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 24,500 shares.

The company has a market cap of $61.02 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.16.

UEX Company Profile (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and cobalt properties in Canada. The company holds mineral property interests in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. It primarily focuses on the Christie Lake project, the Horseshoe-Raven project, the Shea Creek project, and the West Bear project.

