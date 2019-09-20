ugChain Price Hits $0.0028 (UGC)

ugChain (CURRENCY:UGC) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One ugChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ugChain has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. ugChain has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $388,377.00 worth of ugChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00040309 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $530.53 or 0.05216268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000386 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001080 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00027585 BTC.

About ugChain

ugChain is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. ugChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 568,842,039 tokens. ugChain’s official website is www.ugchain.com. ugChain’s official Twitter account is @ugChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. ugChain’s official message board is medium.com/@ugChainOfficial. The Reddit community for ugChain is /r/ugChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ugChain

ugChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ugChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ugChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ugChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

