Ultra Trading Down 20.2% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $6,388.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10,182.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.78 or 0.03121164 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009679 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001631 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004139 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00748232 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,682,801 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

