UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $974.82

UNITE Group plc (LON:UTG) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $974.82 and traded as high as $1,080.00. UNITE Group shares last traded at $1,061.00, with a volume of 1,397,914 shares changing hands.

UTG has been the topic of several research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,050 ($13.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,040.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 974.82. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 10.25 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. UNITE Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

In other news, insider Richard Akers acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.62) per share, with a total value of £20,840 ($27,231.15).

About UNITE Group (LON:UTG)

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

