United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 1,741 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 608,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,393,000 after buying an additional 14,919 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of AON by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised AON to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $190.00 price target on AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.64.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $144,967.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $423,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,461,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.13. The stock had a trading volume of 16,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,420. Aon PLC has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

