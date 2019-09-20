United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Interstate Bancsystem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

Shares of FIBK stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.66. 4,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,824. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.19. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12-month low of $34.61 and a 12-month high of $46.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.66 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.47%.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $47,870.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,650.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $121,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FIBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.98.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.