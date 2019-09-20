United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTA traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $28.87. 17,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.05. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $29.39.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.38 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.54%.

HTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

