United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,535 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Fly Leasing worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 211.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 104,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 2.9% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 171,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 24.0% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fly Leasing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,687,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17,229 shares in the last quarter. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,334. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $657.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.87. Fly Leasing Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.40 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 29.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

FLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Compass Point set a $23.00 price target on Fly Leasing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

