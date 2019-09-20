United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Oshkosh by 1,128.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Oshkosh by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Shares of Oshkosh stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.09. 5,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,574. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.99. Oshkosh Corp has a one year low of $51.42 and a one year high of $86.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corp will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.