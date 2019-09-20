United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 260,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,109,000 after purchasing an additional 103,953 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after purchasing an additional 93,802 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 561,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock remained flat at $$50.46 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 57,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,553. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.35. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.48.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

