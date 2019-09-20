United Carpets Group (LON:UCG) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.12

Shares of United Carpets Group plc (LON:UCG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.12 and traded as low as $5.66. United Carpets Group shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 108,872 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 0.29 ($0.00) dividend. This is a positive change from United Carpets Group’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

United Carpets Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises carpet and bed retail outlets in the United Kingdom. The company provides carpets; laminate and vinyl floorings; artificial grass; and beds. It also offers accessories, such as door bars, grippers, adhesives, pillows, and scotia and profiles for laminates, as well as underlays for grass, carpets, and laminates.

